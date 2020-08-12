CANASTOTA- M. Kathaleen “Cassie” Colburn, 65, Ronald Drive, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, where she had been a medical patient for the past two days. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, with the Reverend Michael Usborne, officiating. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, prior to the funeral service. A FULL OBITUARY WILL APPEAR IN SUNDAY’S EDITION OF THE ONEIDA DISPATCH. To leave of message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota