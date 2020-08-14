CANASTOTA- M. Kathaleen “Cassie” Colburn, 65, Ronald Drive, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, where she had been a medical patient for the past two days. Born in Oneida, on May 25, 1955; she was the daughter of John and Rita DuBois Rice. A lifelong resident of this area, Cassie was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1973 and attended Utica School of Commerce. She married Jeffrey S. Colburn in St. Agatha’s Church on Oct. 20, 1979. Cassie was employed with the New York State Thruway Authority and previously had been employed with the Oneida Indian Nation, the former Noyes and La Londe Insurance Agency, Oneida Container, the former Sullivan’s Oneida Motors and McCarthy Chevrolet. When growing up, she was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church and enjoyed cooking at home, her soap operas and her many friends. Surviving besides her husband, Jeffrey, are her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Fay Landers in 2015, Elizabeth Buckman in 2018, and Hannah Rice Stone in March of this year. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday Aug. 21, 2020, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, with the Reverend Michael Usborne, officiating. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, prior to the funeral service. To leave of message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
