Vernon Center: Marcia A. Janowski, age 82, of Vernon Center passed away on her beloved farmstead on October 18, 2019 where she lived for fifty years.She was born on January 23, 1937 in Tarrytown, NY to John Adamowicz and Gladys Kupinski Adamowicz.A 1955 graduate of Oneida High School Marcia stared working at Oneida Valley National Bank as a secretary to the officers.On November 29, 1958 Marcia was united in marriage for fifty-seven years to Alexander Janowski. She moved to Vernon where she quickly adapted to country living and farm life.Marcia took eighteen years off from work to raise her loving boys, Paul and Michael on the home farm. When the boys were grown Marcia went back to work at the bank. She ran for Vernon town Clerk where she served two terms and served two terms on the Vernon Town Council before finally retiring to her beloved farmstead.Marcia was a communicant of St. Agnes Church in Vernon Center and then Holy Family Church in Vernon. She was active in the church choir and had a beautiful singing voice. She was also clerk at the Holy Family fish fries for twenty-five years where she greeted everyone with her lovely smile.Marcia was predeceased by her husband Alex on November 13, 2015 and her best friend Diane Hilts on October 15, 2018.She leaves her beloved sons, Paul (Anne Eastman) Janowski, Michael (Dana) Janowski, her grandchildren, Christian, Justin, Bailey, Brady, Scott, Ashley and Alina.The family would like to thank Hospice for their support and Marcia’s caregivers, Brittany, Diane, Jackie and Pam for their love and support through this difficult time.Family and friends are invited to call on Monday October 21, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 pm. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon. Marcia’s Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Peterboro Street, Vernon, NY. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice and Palliative Care or Holy Family Church. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marcia-a-janowski
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019