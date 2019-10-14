|
|
Sherrill: Marcy-Jennie (Janet) Dlugolecki died peacefully on October 13, 2019 at the age of 95 at her home with family at her side.Janet was born in Wilkes Barre PA on September 25, 1924 daughter of the late John and Stella (Holko) Albanoski.Janet was raised on the family farm in Verona, NY along with her five siblings.On November 24, 1945 Janet was united in marriage with Thaddeus (Ted) Dlugolecki Sr. in Durhamville, NY, a loving marriage that lasted sixty-four years until Ted's passing in March of 2010.Janet and Ted were blessed with five children who they raised in Rome, NY. In 1988 Janet and Ted retired to the city of Sherrill NY where they enjoyed many years of golf and Janet remained until 2018 when she moved to Marcy, NY to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Mike and Mary St. Thomas, who had the privilege of being her primary caregivers.Janet was an avid golfer and bowler, enjoying both sports until the age of 89. She was a wonderful homemaker, enjoying cooking and crocheting for family and friends.Janet is survived by her children, Diane Roncinske (William Norman) Oneida, Walt (Linda) Dlugolecki, Wallace NC, Ted (Michele) Dlugolecki Jr Rome, Brenda (Scott) Seitz Verona and Mary (Mike) St. Thomas Marcy. Grandchildren, Andy (Melanie) Pepper, Karen Pepper, Chad (Keri) Dlugolecki, Holly (Jim) Toomey, Claire (Patrick) McKenney, Melissa St. Thomas, Michael St. Thomas Jr, Jennie Hatch, Melanie (James) Letson, and Makenna Seitz. Great-grandchildren, Genevieve Pepper, Killian Pepper, Declan Pepper, Keira Dlugolecki, Maria Dlugolecki, Trent Toomey, Todd Toomey, Madison McKenney, Aiden McKenney, Timothy Skjellerup, Nolan St. Thomas, Jamie Letson, Kenzi Letson, and Aurora Letson.In addition to her husband Ted, Janet was predeceased by a son-in-law Richard Roncinske, her brothers Edward Albanoski, Joseph Albanoski and Stanley Albansky. Her sisters Helen Richardson and Josephine Zmudosky.Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY. Burial will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Helena’s Cemetery, 1776 Middle Road, Oneida, NY. Donations in memory of Jennie may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care Inc, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY, 13413. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marcy-jennie-janet-dlugolecki
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019