|
|
Margaret S. Snyder, 87, of Morgan Lane, Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Oneida Health Extended Care Facility where she had been a patient since March 27, 2019.She was born on March 14, 1932, in Port Chester, NY, the daughter of James E. and Harriett Potter Bond. Margaret lived in Cobleskill until her family moved to Hawaii in 1946. It was there that she graduated of Punahou High School in Honolulu with the class of 1950. Upon her return to Cobleskill, Margaret was united in marriage to Floyd E. Snyder Jr. on August 26, 1950. Mr. Snyder died on December 26, 2018. After marriage she attended modeling and business school in Albany.A longtime resident of Wampsville, Margaret was very active in her community. She was a former trustee and acting Mayor of the Village of Wampsville. She was formerly employed with the Madison County Court System and the Department of Motor Vehicles in Wampsville. She was also employed by the former Marion Cierek Real Estate.She was formerly involved with 4-H in sewing instruction as she was an exceptional sewer. Her talents did not stop there. She thrived in the kitchen as a gifted cook. Her artistic abilities shined in ceramics. When she put on her dancing shoes, she could square dance and round dance with the best of them. When she took time to relax, she enjoyed watching Hummingbirds and spending time with her family and friends at her camp in Sackets Harbor.Surviving are five children, Suzanne (Dennis) Baroudi, of Oneida, Mark (Kathy) Snyder, of Albany, Bruce (Susan) Snyder, of Caroga Lake, Geoffrey (Maureen) Snyder, of Oneida, and James (Cindy) Snyder, of Oneida; one sister, Bonnye Bond Jannuzzi, of San Antonio, TX; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 7:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., where the Rev. Abigail Browka will officiate. Interment will take place in Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor. Family and friends are invited and may call prior to the service on Saturday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to the Oneida Health Extended Care Facility, 323 Genesee St., Oneida, NY, 13421.You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com, A Trust 100 Funeral Pre-Arrangement Center. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-snyder
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019