|
|
ONEIDA-Marguere “Marge” Chamberlin, 94, formerly of Tilden Street, and Summerfield, Florida, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunnyside Care Center, East Syracuse where she had been a resident since December of 2018.Born in Syracuse on October 25, 1924, she was the daughter of Ernest M. and Nellie House Tufts. She was a graduate of Canastota High School. Marge moved to Florida in 1995 and returned to the area Christmas of 2014. She married Lee F. Chamberlin. Mr. Chamberlin died in 2001.Prior to her retirement, Marge was employed as a sales representative for Friendly Home Parties. She was a member of the Stonecrest Garden Club in Florida and was a volunteer for Hospice, Meals on Wheels and the American Cancer Society and was of the Eckankar faith. Marge was devoted to her nanny, Mary Lucas, who was instrumental in her upbringing.Surviving are two daughters, and one son-in-law, Brooke Ortlieb of Durhamville and D’Arcy and Anthony Scalzo of Chittenango; two sons and daughters-in-law, Lance and Jane Chamberlin of Leesburg, Florida and Brian and Rebecca Chamberlin of Oswego; one daughter-in-law, Joanne Chamberlin of Oneida; thirteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and a maternal first cousin, Phyllis Reushur-Trombley of Watertown. She was predeceased by her daughter, Leslie Matteson in 2009, her son, Gary L. Chamberlin in 2009, a brother, Robert Tufts and a great granddaughter, Kyleigh Reiter.Funeral services will be held 4PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with Chris Kiser, officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home 2-4 PM, prior to the services.Contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/marguere-marge-chamberlin
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019