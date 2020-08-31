Vernon Center, NY – Marguerite (Thornton) Olcott, age 63, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. Marguerite was born in Oneida, NY on August 1, 1957 to Leroy V. Thornton and the late Mary (Myers) Thornton. She was raised and educated in Oneida Schools and furthered her education at Utica School of Commerce. On June 11, 2005 she married Clifford Olcott at Christian Bible Church in Oneida. Marguerite was employed at Rick’s Rags. Marguerite is survived by her husband, Clifford; her father, Leroy V. Thornton of Oneida;, three sons and daughters-in-law, Raymond and Janet Burton of Madion, Steven and Kami Burton of Vernon Center, and Robert and Lisa Burton of Lacona: a step-daughter, JoAnn Olcott of Carthage; fifteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice Burton and her companion, John Waybright of FL, and Bambi and Michael Collins of Oneida; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Leroy “Butch” and Terri Thornton, Leslie Thornton and his companion, Claudia Abrams, and Terry Thornton and his companion, Barbara King all of Oneida. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene Raymond Thornton, and Edwin Thornton; and a sister, Tina Thornton. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Mrs. Olcott will be honored with a private ceremony. Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home’s website. Arrangements have been entrusted to the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc. 201 James Street, Canastota, NY.WWW.jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marguerite-a-olcott