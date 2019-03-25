Home

Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
315-363-4110
Marguerite Provoncha (Peg) Tofte

Marguerite Provoncha (Peg) Tofte Obituary
Sherrill- Marguerite (Peg) Provoncha Tofte, age 78, of E. Campbell Ave. passed away peacefully early Monday morning March 25, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Helena’s Church, Primo Ave., Sherrill. Burial will be at a later date in St. Helena’s Cemetery, Oneida, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of New Hartford or St. Helena’s Roma Catholic Church of Sherrill. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com A full obituary will follow in Thursday’s paper.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019
