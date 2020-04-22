|
Marianne Zeun, 94, of Oneida, N.Y., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, in her home of 58 years surrounded by her children to join her husband, Waldo, in Heaven.Marianne was born on March 2, 1926 in Wiesentheid, Germany, to Joseph and Anna Margarete Stocker Knittel.Prior to immigrating to New York on May 8,1959, Marianne lived in Germany, Poland, and Switzerland. While she was working as a physical and massage therapist in Kantone Hospital in Zurich, Switzerland, Marianne was introduced by a Swiss-German family to a med student named Waldo Zeun. This meeting would change her life forever. Marianne and Waldo Zeun were married on February 28th, 1960, in New York City. They moved to Rochester, N.Y for one year, then settled in Oneida, N.Y. in 1962. They were married for 51 years, until his passing on October 17th, 2012.Marianne was a spitfire, an inspirational woman who was a beautiful combination of grace, warmth, and kindness.She was a member of the Oneida Area Arts Council, the Oneida Healthcare Auxiliary, WCNY, and the National Audubon Society. Since 1986, she volunteered at the ECF of Oneida, walking with her dog to the former ECF on Broad Street and the newer ECF behind Oneida Healthcare. She brought sunshine to the residents there by visiting and assisting in tasks to increase their comfort. Marianne's home was always open to friends and relatives from Germany and Switzerland, the neighborhood children, and stray cats and dogs.She is survived by her six children: Thomas, Marianne, Barbara, Julie (Christopher), Martin (Rene), and Christopher (Regina); her sister, Erika and her nephew, Jürgen Ulrich. Marianne was "Oma" not only to her grandchildren but to extended family and so many others. She was predeceased by her brother, Ernst Knittel.
