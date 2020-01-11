Home

Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
315-363-4110
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
Marie A. Ames


1944 - 2020
Marie A. Ames Obituary
Verona: Marie A. Ames, age 75, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, January 9, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her loving family at her bedside.She was born on June 24, 1944 in Baltimore, MD a daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret (Williams) Donnelly and was a graduate of Van Etten Central School.On April 25, 1969 Marie and Daniel R. Ames were united in marriage in Montour Falls, New York and have shared that loving vow of over fifty years together.Marie was a very talented painter who enjoyed teaching people to paint and painting birds. She was also a very gifted crafter and enjoyed making crafts and attending craft shows. While working for Ames Department Store she started a crafts department and it was so successful the company had her travel to their other stores in their chain to open craft departments. She was quick witted and enjoyed a good laugh.Prior to her retirement she was employed with the Bingo Guest Services Department of the Turning Stone Casino and was once awarded Employee of the Year.Surviving are her husband Daniel R. Ames, son Chris Ames, daughter Tracey Hamilton, seven grandchildren, Logan, Ian, Zoey, Chrystal, Tara, Skyler and Colin and four great-grandchildren.Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY. The family will share remembrances at 7:00 pm, at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Verona Cemetery, Verona, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-a-ames
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
