|
|
Marie Domenica Magliocca, 96, passed away Monday June 10, 2019, in her hometown of Oneida. Born December 28, 1922, into a loving family of seven sisters, and two brothers, she was the daughter of John & Minnie Lumbrazo Magliocca. Marie spent most of her working career at Oneida Ltd, as an executive secretary. Marie was also extremely active with St. Joseph’s Church, from payroll and finance, to bulletins, Mass cards, and the Senior Group, all parishioners knew, and loved Marie. She worked with over seven different Pastors in her greater than half century long service to the faith community at St. Joseph’s Church.A lifetime of service to others, immediate family, neighbors, friends, and relative strangers alike, defined Marie’s time here on this good earth. Living her faith daily, and demonstrating true compassion, and concern for the welfare of others is how she will be remembered.For all who knew the family homestead on N.Broad Street, there simply was no other place on earth where more love, care, nurturing, and good food could be shared. Many times there would be more Priests around the dinner table at the house, than were previously around the alter for mass. From the family homestead, across to N. Broad Street Elementary School, to St. Joseph’s Church, then back to the family home, generations of family and friends travelled that neighborhood circle.As a circle has no beginning or end, and is therefore a symbol of infinity. It is endless, and eternal, just the way the love Marie showed to so many was.Marie is survived by one sister, Mary Janet LaPlante of Oneida, several nieces, nephews, and great nieces, and nephews, especially her most beloved great niece Nina Marie Magliocca, and great nephew Daniel Ian Rice. Marie was predeceased by five sisters, Pauline Rice, Frances Magliocca, Margaret Magliocca, Elizabeth Gatto, Helena Valesky, and two brothers, Joseph and John Magliocca.The family would like to thank Marie’s caregivers, Sabrina, Betty, and Mary, who provided companionship, compassion, and love allowing her to stay in her home for an extended period of time. Also a special thank you to Marie’s downstairs neighbors, and fellow dedicated N.Y. Yankee fans, Sandy, and her sister Patty. Two more loving, caring, and drop everything in a moments notice neighbors, you would be hard pressed to find.A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday June 15 at 10am at St. Joseph’s Church, Oneida, with Rev. Richard J. Kapral, and lifelong family friend Rev. Michael Carmola officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects to Marie in St. Joseph’s Church prior to mass from 9am-10am, as she will be laying in State in the church that was her greatest love. Interment will be a separate ceremony at a later date, in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, in the family plot, following cremation.In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider St. Joseph’s Church Senior Group, or food pantry in her memory.Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-domenica-magliocca
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 13, 2019