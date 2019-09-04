|
Marie H. Robinson, 98, of Hamilton, NY, passed away Friday August 30, 2019 at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.She was born February 6, 1921 in Chazy, NY, one of eleven children of Leon and Martha Mousseau Trombly and attended Chazy High School. She married Onesime Trudeau who predeceased her in 1971. She later married Kenneth Robinson. Marie and Kenneth owned and operated their business, Don-Mars Draperies in Goffstown, NH until retiring. Ken passed away in 1996.Marie was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Hamilton.Surviving are her children, Nancy Bolduc, Goffstown, NH; Donna and Sam McClure, Hamilton; Janis and Michael Hickey, Rome; Rosina and Robert Cornelius, North Syracuse; Harold Trudeau, Hamilton; step-children, Sharon McKenna, Wakefield, MA; Donald and Darlene Robinson, Merrimack, NH; Kenneth Robinson, Lake City, FL; Betty and Dennis Stewart, Mesa, AZ; fifteen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Leon R. Trudeau; nine brothers, Harold, Eddie, Maynard, Bill, Clarence, Leo, Russell, Arnold and Richard Trombly; and a sister, Eva Hackett.Marie's family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 11am to Noon at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY, followed by interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hamilton.Contributions in Marie's memory may be made to the Crouse Community Center Activities Fund, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408."Death is not a closed door, but an open window. Not the end of life, but the beginning."
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019