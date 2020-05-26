Marie J. Worden, 87, of Lewis Point Rd., Canastota, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home under the care of Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 13, 1933, in Syracuse, the daughter of James A. and Elizabeth Wire Marquisee. She was a graduate of Fayetteville High School, Class of 1949. On September 16, 1969, Marie was united in marriage to John E. Worden in Halstead, PA. Mr. Worden passed away on July 18, 2007. Marie and John moved to Canastota in 1971 and attended St. Agatha’s Church. She was employed as a bookkeeper for the Syracuse Safety Lites for twenty-nine years, retiring in 1997. After retirement, Marie worked in the accounting department for the Oot Bros in East Syracuse. Regardless of her many admissions to care facilities throughout the years, Marie was best known for her radiant smile and the twinkle of her bright blue eyes. Surviving are five daughters, Marie (Timothy) Hargis, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Valerie (Russell) Myers, of Pearland, TX, June (Karen) Worden, of Camillus, Suzanne Carrington, of Brewerton, and Belinda (Jesse) Morris, with whom she resided, of Canastota; four sons, Robert (Patti) Worden, of E. Syracuse, Mark (Sandra) Worden, of Bridgeport, James Worden, of Hollywood, CA, and Timothy (Michelle) Worden, of Sylvan Beach; twenty-three grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by two sisters, Rose (Arthur) Wells, Christine (Jim) McDonald; a brother, Aiden (Betty) Marquisee; a granddaughter, Ashley Morris; and three grandsons, Duane Epperson, Coby Stevens, and Nicholas Carrington. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, Oneida, where the Rev. John F. Rose will officiate. Interment will take place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. There are no public calling hours due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s memory to Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, PO Box 382, Canastota, NY, 13032. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-j-worden
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 26 to May 28, 2020.