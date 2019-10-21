Home

Marilyn Jane Wood

Marilyn Jane Wood Obituary
Marilyn Jane Wood, 61, of Morrisville, NY, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Church, Brookview Dr., Morrisville.Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville on Thursday from 11am to 12:30 pm prior to the Mass.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marilyn-jane-wood
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
