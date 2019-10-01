|
ONEIDA: Marilyn M. Eckhard, 77, of Grand Street and native of Utica, passed away on September 30, 2019 in Upstate Medical University, after a brief illness.Born in Utica on October 15, 1941, she was the daughter of Francis and Patricia Staudinger Muchard. A resident of Oneida since the early 1960’s, Marilyn was a graduate of New Hartford High School and attended Utica Business Institute. She married John W. “Jack” Eckhard in Oneida on June 4, 1960. Mr. Eckhard died on February 10, 2004.Marilyn was self employed as an antique dealer for the past twenty-six years as had previously been employed as a legal secretary.She is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and her dear friends who were also her caretakers.Graveside services will be held 2PM Friday, from the Valley View Cemetery, Middle Road, Oneida. There will be no prior services.Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/marilyn-m-eckhard
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019