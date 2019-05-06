|
May 4, 2019Marion E. Burback, 92, of Oneida, passed away peacefully on Saturday at Oneida Extended Care. She was born on November 6, 1926 to the late Joseph and Margaret Wimmer. Marion was united in marriage to Karl Burback, they owned and operated Burback Dairy Farm in Canastota. Marion was active in many area organizations such as AARP which she served as president, Canastota Seniors, a member of Catholic Daughters and volunteered for the Red Cross and Oneida Health Care. She loved to organize and participate in bus trips for area seniors.Marion was predeceased by her husband, Karl, son and daughter in law James and Donna Burback and sister, Florence Davis. Marion who loved her family is survived by three daughters, Janet (Rick) Williams of Arizona, Jayne (Jon) Black and Joyce (Paul) Savage both of Canastota; her grandchildren, James and Lori Burback, Dawn and Roger Todd, Jeff and Andrea Burback, Andy Burback, Anthony and Deanna Demenicone, Joseph and (Liz) Demenicone, Matthew (Rachel) Black, Emily Black, Samantha Savage, Jordan (Dante) Savage, Noah Savage; nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Irene (Deforest) Hunman of Vero Beach, FL and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday 9:30 a.m. at St. Agatha’s Church with Rev. Stephen Wirkes officiating. Burial will follow in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Coolican -McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Ave, Oneida. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Jude’s or the Alzheimer’s Association.To express sympathy please visit www.Coolican-McSweeney.com. COOLICAN-MCSWEENEY F.H. ONEIDA http://www.lastingmemories.com/marion-e-burback
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 7, 2019