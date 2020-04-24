Home

MARION L. HITCHINGS

MARION L. HITCHINGS Obituary
ONEIDA - Marion L. Hitchings, 87, formerly of Oneida Towers, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Grand, Rome, where she had resided for the past six and one-half years.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held, at the convenience of the family, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Michael Usborne, officiating, Interment will be made in Rathbunville Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020
