Marjorie A. Raineri
1934 - 2020
MANLIUS- Marjorie A. Raineri, 86, of Yeaworth Lane, formerly of Route 31, Canastota, died Tuesday evening, Dec. 1, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Canastota, on Sept. 11, 1934, she was the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth Oconnor Scheid. A lifelong resident of the Canastota area, Marjorie was a graduate of the Canastota High School. She married Carlo J. Raineri in St. Agatha’s Church on Oct. 2,1954. Carlo died on Aug. 12, 2009. Marjorie owned and operated Raineri’s Arts, Crafts and Heritage for 45 years, retiring in 2014. She was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church. Surviving are her two daughters and their husbands, Cindy and Carl Basso of Manlius and Carol and Conrad Shepard of Rhinehols, Pa.; her three sons and their wives, Charles D. and Tina Raineri, Paul F. and Marion Raineri, all of Canastota, and Anthony and Michelle Raineri of Wake Forest, N.C.; eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Betty Wesserling, Helen Sgroi and Frances Waldo. In keeping with Marjorie’s wishes, there are no services, nor visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Hospice of CNY. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/marjorie-a-raineri

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
