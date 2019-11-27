|
|
12/09/194311/21/2019Mark was born in Brooklyn, NY, lived in Canastota, NY, for 43 years and recently re-located to Port Orange, FL. Mark was pre-deceased by his parents, Irving and Shirley Dennis and sister Ellen. Mark is survived by: his wife Melanie Shuler Dennis; sons Jeffrey, Jonathan and Scott; daughters Melissa Aquino Hackford and Bonnie Case and grandchildren Daniel and Spencer Hackford; Ashley and Emily Case and Twilla Dennis and cousin Christopher Dinnes and an extended family of brothers and sisters in-law and nephews and nieces.Mark was the Principal Court Reporter for the 5th Judicial District of the NYS Supreme Court, previously employed by the NYS Parole Board and was a freelance court reporter. Mark served as the Town of Lenox Justice and Village of Canastota Justice for 13 years and Town of Lenox Board member. Mark served on the Canastota Central School District Committee on the Handicap.There will be no memorial services held at this time. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mark-lawrence-dennis
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019