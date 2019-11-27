Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Lawrence Dennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Lawrence Dennis Obituary
12/09/194311/21/2019Mark was born in Brooklyn, NY, lived in Canastota, NY, for 43 years and recently re-located to Port Orange, FL. Mark was pre-deceased by his parents, Irving and Shirley Dennis and sister Ellen. Mark is survived by: his wife Melanie Shuler Dennis; sons Jeffrey, Jonathan and Scott; daughters Melissa Aquino Hackford and Bonnie Case and grandchildren Daniel and Spencer Hackford; Ashley and Emily Case and Twilla Dennis and cousin Christopher Dinnes and an extended family of brothers and sisters in-law and nephews and nieces.Mark was the Principal Court Reporter for the 5th Judicial District of the NYS Supreme Court, previously employed by the NYS Parole Board and was a freelance court reporter. Mark served as the Town of Lenox Justice and Village of Canastota Justice for 13 years and Town of Lenox Board member. Mark served on the Canastota Central School District Committee on the Handicap.There will be no memorial services held at this time. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mark-lawrence-dennis
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -