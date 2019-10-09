|
Mark Nettleton at the age of 55 of 124 Cedar Street, Apt. A, Sherrill. N.Y. died Monday, October 7, 2019 in UpState Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y. after a brief illness. He was born July 10, 1964 in Albany, N.Y. the son of Harley and Mary Leary Nettleton. He attended school in Albany where he was born. He married Valerie J. Williamson on July 10, 2008.Surviving beside his wife at home are one brother, Tom Nettleton, of Penn., a sister, Patty Bodi of Albany, one stepson, Anthony Bavo of Oneida, step-daughters, Stefanie Boylan of Oneida and Kelleejean Bavo of Corpis Christi, Tx., three grandsons, Christopher Harp, Nicholas Bavo and Lawrence Bavo, III, one granddaughter, Reanna Bavo. He is also survived by his in-laws, Don and Gerry Williamson of Oneida, brothers-in-law, Don (Sherry) Williamson, II of Williamstown, N.Y. and Brian Williamson of Fenner, a sister-in-law, Teresa (Dan) Sterle of Eaton, N.Y., and a good friend Larry Bavo ofOneida. He was pre-deceased by a brother-in-law Monty Willianson.At the request of the family, there will be no calling hours. The Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. is in charge of the arrangements. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/mark-nettleton-1
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019