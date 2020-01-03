Home

POWERED BY

Services
John L. Matt Funeral Home
3309 Oneida St
Chadwicks, NY 13319
(315) 737-7310
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Crescenzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene A. Crescenzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene A. Crescenzo Obituary
Marlene A. Crescenzo, 82, of Chadwicks, NY departed this life on Wednesday January 1, 2020. at Marlene’s Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday January 6, 2020 at St. Patrick- St. Anthony’s Church, Chadwicks, NY. Family will receive visitors at the end of the mass. Inurnment will be at Holly Trinity Mausoleum at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the guidance of John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks,NY To send an online greeting go to: www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -