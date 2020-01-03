|
Marlene A. Crescenzo, 82, of Chadwicks, NY departed this life on Wednesday January 1, 2020. at Marlene’s Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday January 6, 2020 at St. Patrick- St. Anthony’s Church, Chadwicks, NY. Family will receive visitors at the end of the mass. Inurnment will be at Holly Trinity Mausoleum at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the guidance of John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks,NY To send an online greeting go to: www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020