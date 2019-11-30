|
Vernon- Marlene L. Dauksza, age 64, of State Rt. 26 passed away early Saturday morning November 30, 2019 at her home.Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. A brief funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will be in St. Helena’s Cemetery, Oneida, NY. A full obituary will be in Tuesday’s Oneida Daily Dispatch. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019