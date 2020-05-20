Marley Foster
2011 - 2020
Augusta-Marley M. Foster, age 8, a third grader at Madison Elementary School passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon May 16, 2020 in SUNY Upstate Hospital Emergency Room from an unknown heart complication. She was born on October 6, 2011 in Oneida, New York a daughter of Desiree Miller and Erik M. Foster. Marley enjoyed playing on her swing, singing, and being outdoors enjoying nature and playing with her cats. Surviving are her loving parents Desiree Miller and Erik M. Foster, maternal grandparents, Dorthea and Robert Miller, paternal grandparents Holly and Mike Foster, maternal great-grandmother Pauline and Fran Riddell, great-grandparents; James and Linda Cronin, Brenda and Ralph Griffiths , Kenneth and Suzanne Miller and Joseph Morgan, uncle, Robert Miller Jr, aunt, Kayla Bourne, many aunts, uncles, cousin and her four cats and her friends at Madison Elementary School. Because of the COVID 19 pandemic there will be no public services. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com “In Loving memory Sweet Angel”maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marley-foster

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malecki Funeral Home - VERNON
23 FRONT ST
Vernon, NY 13476
(315) 829-2626
