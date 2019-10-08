|
Marsha C. Kellenberger, N. Chili, NY, Friday, September 13, 2019 at age 75. Predeceased by her grandparents, William and Anna Wolfe and parents, John and Marjorie Samon. Survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John; children, Kristine (Daniel) Curto, John Jr., Michael (Nettie) and Mary Katherine (Scott) Kellenberger-Warax; grandchildren, Brett, Alec (Lauren), Larissa, Kody, Savannah, Bailey, Madison and Hunter; sister, Sylvia Samon; brother-in-law, David Charles Kellenberger; several nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc. or Kidney Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marsha-c-kellenberger
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019