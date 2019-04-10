Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Lenox Rural Cemetery
Canastota, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall Cole


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marshall Cole Obituary
Marshall Cole, 90, formerly of Canastota, died Monday, April 8, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, MA. Marshall was born June 26, 1928, in Malone, NY to parents Clinton C. and Myrtle Clark Cole. Marshall spent his early years living in Churubusco, NY until his enlistment in the U.S. Navy in 1946.Marshall served a total of 9 years in the U.S. Navy, rising to the rank of Gunner’s Mate 3rd class. In 1953 Marshall married the former Beverly A. Pederzani in Springfield, MA. After an honorable discharge in 1954, Marshall and Beverly settled in Canastota.During their time in Canastota, Marshall and Beverly raised 6 children. Marshall was employed as a carpenter for Edgar Olden, worked at Oneida Ltd, and drove tractor trailer for 26 years for Tornabene Trucking. He was a member of the Delano Hose Company, Canastota Volunteer Fire Department.When Beverly passed away in 1995, Marshall moved from Canastota to live in Lacona, NY where he spent his retirement hunting, snowmobiling, and riding his ATV. He moved to Ipswich, MA in 2013.Marshall was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years and one son, Charles R. Cole in 2010. Marshall is survived by his children and their spouses: Richard and Barbara (Pierce) Cole of Chester, VA; Debora Cole and Scott Homan of Ipswich, MA; Gaetana (Cole) and Gordie Hilts of Canastota, NY; and Daryl and Virna (Nicaragua) Cole of Knightdale, NC. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.Services will be conducted graveside on Friday April 12th, at 10 a.m., at Lenox Rural Cemetery, Canastota, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marshall-cole
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.