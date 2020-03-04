Home

Martha L. Czakoczi, 88, of West Mifflin, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family under the care of Hospice.A Memorial Service will be held at a future date at the Homestead Park Methodist Church in Munhall, PA. Interment will take place in Lebanon Church Cemetery in West Mifflin, PA. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in George’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middlesettlement Rd., New Hartford, NY, 13413. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida.
