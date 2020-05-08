MARVIN R. CLINCH
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ONEIDA - Marvin R. Clinch, 86, Skenandoah Drive, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he had been a patient for the past few days.Born in Vernon, on June 30, 1933, he was the son of Raymond G. and Mildred Smith Clinch. A lifelong resident of this area, Marv was a graduate of Westmoreland High School, Colgate University, receiving a A.B. in physics and Syracuse University, receiving his M.S. in computer science. He married Pauline Louise Miller, on May 4, 1957, at the First United Methodist Church of Oneida. Marvin and Pauline built their own home in the Town of Vernon. Pauline passed away on December 16, 2013.Marvin had a long career as an electronics engineer with Rome Air Development Center (RADC) at Griffiss Air Force Base and had five registered invention patents. He always sought and continued to invent.With his wife, Pauline, Marvin helped fulfill Pauline’s dream of opening a restaurant, The Dining Room, in 1982, which they operated until 1987.He was a longtime and active member of the First United Methodist Church of Oneida, a member of Mensa, the Oneida Area Civic Chorale, was a ham radio operator and always loved to tinker, disassemble and sometimes even reassemble things. Marv loved music, singing and whistling. As a couple, they traveled extensively, going to England, Scotland, Ireland and France, the West Coast and Hawaii for two weeks. Pauline and Marvin treasured their many summers spent with their children camping and with their grandchildren at the family cottage at Sylvan Beach.Surviving are his two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Jeffrey Mattei of Canastota and Elaine and Steven Stottlar of Northwood, New Hampshire; his son and daughter-in-law, John and Andrea Clinch of Strafford, New Hampshire; his seven grandchildren, Jill Rodegher, Matthew Haley, Sarah Hines, Kelly Hanssen, Cassandra Dearborn, Benjamin Clinch and Drew Clinch; his great-grandchildren, Madeline Rodegher, Kaitlyn Rodegher, Wakeley Haley, Kierstan Hines, Haley Hines, Claudia Hanssen, James Hanssen, Micah Hanssen, Naomi Hanssen, Elijah Dearborn, Isaac Dearborn, Autumn Dearborn and Evelyn Dearborn; his brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Joyce Clinch of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held, at the convenience of the family, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Sharon Rankins-Burd, a longtime family friend, officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be made in Oneida Castle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marvin’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/marvin-r-clinch

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Interment
Oneida Castle Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
Linda, Elaine and John. I am sorry to hear of the passing of your father, he is with your mother now.
David Burger
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved