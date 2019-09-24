|
|
Mary “Janet” LaPlante, 81, of Oneida passed away on Monday at the Katherine Lutheran Home in Clinton. Born on December 5, 1937 to John and Minnie (Lumbrazo) Magliocca. Mary was a member of the Ladies of the Elks and worked for Oneida Limited Factory Store. Mary is survived by her daughter, Renee LaPlante; two sons, Thomas and Paul LaPlante; longtime companion, Robert Staudt; sister-in-laws, Mary and Susanne Savard and Janet Parent; close family friends, Philip and Jeanette Lombardi and Becky and Terry Karst; and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend the Celebration of Mary’s Life at 1 p.m. on September 29, 2019 at the Oneida Elks Lodge 767, 191 Main Street, Oneida, New York 13421. A private burial for the family will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Oneida. Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home has care or arrangements.Condolences can be offered at www.coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-janet-laplante
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019