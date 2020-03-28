|
CANASTOTA:Mary A. Bavo, 89, formerly of 239 Barlow Street, died Friday morning, March 27, 2020, in St. Camillus Health and Rehabilitation Center, Syraucse, where she had been a patient for the past two and one-half weeks.Born in Cazenovia, on April 16, 1930, she was the daughter of Howard and Fern Combs Golley. A resident of Cananstota for over sixty-five years, Mary was educated in Cazenovia schools. She married Vincent B. Bavo, Sr., in Oneida, on March 28, 1953. Mr. Bavo died on July 16, 1995.While residing in Canastota, Mary was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church and actively volunteered for many years at the Opportunity Shop.Surviving are her four daughters and their husbands, Joanne and Keith Webb of Marcellus, Pamela and Gary Halligan of Rome, Christine and Doug Bidault and Edith and John Kellogg, all of San Antonio, TX; her four sons and two daughters-in-law, Fred and Roseann Bavo and Larry Bavo, all of Oneida, John and Pam Bavo of Sarasota, Florida and James Bavo of San Antonio, TX; fourteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Vincent B. Bavo, Jr. and two grandsons, Earl Maiura II and Michael Bussey.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held at the convenience of the family, at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the Opportunity Shop, 128 E. Center Street, Canastota, NY 13032.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-a-bavo
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020