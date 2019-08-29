|
|
DURHAMVILLE- Mary A. Parry, 95, Foster Corners Road, formerly of Maple Drive, Oneida, died Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Grand, Rome, admitted just hours before under comfort care from Oneida Health.Born in Oneida, on October 17, 1923, she was the daughter of Phillip and Anna Scalia Ignazzitto. A resident of Durhamville for the past ten years, Mary was a graduate of Oneida High School. She married Louis F. Parry in Oneida in May of 1953. Mr. Parry died on October 11, 1978.Prior to her retirement, Mary was employed with Madison County at the County Office Building. She had previously been employed with the former Griffiss Air Force Base and Parry’s Liquors. Mary was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church. She was active with the Madison County Republican Committee, and following her retirement, worked multiple part-time jobs, and especially enjoyed working for her late cousin, Fannie Sicilia, at the Green Lantern Restaurant. Mary enjoyed walking and exercising.Surviving is her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Lee and Robert J. Calpeter, Jr. of Durhamville; her step-son and his wife, Ronald and Cathy Parry of Lake Hapatcong, New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four sisters, Fannie Mathalia, Theresa Spadafora, Rose Rosselli and Lena Masucci, a brother, Frank Ignazzitto and a niece, Barbara Barkett.Funeral services will be held 9:30 AM, Wednesday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc, 260 Main Street, Oneida and 10 AM from St. Patrick’s Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Richard Kapral, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 3-7 PM, Tuesday. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. Cindy and Bob want to thank all the staff at Oneida Health, the emergency room and the 4th floor staff for taking great care of mom and also want to thank the staff at the Grand for their kindness. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-a-parry
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019