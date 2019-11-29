Oneida Daily Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anne Dale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Anne Dale Obituary
CANASTOTA . . . Mary Anne (Pavone) Dale, 71, of 1613 Traditions Court, Waxhaw, NC, and formerly of Canastota, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father early Sunday morning, November 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, following years of battling breast cancer. She was born on May 3, 1948, in Canastota, daughter of the late Eugene, Sr. and Anna (Bartholomew) Pavone. Mary Anne was born and raised in Canastota, and was oldest of seven children. She graduated from Canastota High School in 1966, and would later marry her high school sweetheart, Ted Dale. After relocating to Charlotte, and while raising her children, she attended Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, and obtained her Associates Degree with honors. After graduation she went to work with the Mecklenburg County Dept. of Social Services as a Case Worker and Fraud Investigator, where she completed 21 years of service.All of her life Mary Anne was heavily involved in Church activities and organizations. Her faith brought a lot of people to know Christ. While her family was the main stay of her life, she loved crafts and being the social butterfly that she was, she was known as a gatherer of people, the life of a party, and as someone who could light up a room. Everyone she met was her friend.Mary Anne married Theodore “Ted” Dale on May 25, 1968 in St. Agatha’s Church, Canastota. Survivors besides her husband of 51 years are: three daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly and Mitchell Cashion of Newnan, GA, Kerry and Joel Long of Waxhaw, NC, and Katy and Jason Smith of Weddington, NC; her grandchildren “her 8 Blessings”, Elizabeth Cashion, Caleb Cashion, KaiLi Long, Ava Grace Smith, Ethan Cashion, Elijah Long, Joshua Long, Noah Smith; her brothers and sisters, Eugene and Roberta Pavone, Jr. of Calabash, NC, Kathy Devine of Charlotte, NC, Christine and David Bargabos of Indian Trail, NC, Michael and Jane Pavone of Canastota, Betsy and Steve Kinslow of Matthews, NC, and Nancy and Mike Shelly of Clermont, FL; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The Rev. Anthony F. Tosti will officiate. Her family will receive friends prior to the service, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home. In her memory, contributions may be sent to an organization that Mary Anne was passionate about, Cindy’s Hope Chest, P.O. Box 1215, Indian Trail NC 28079, with envelopes available at the funeral home, or visit www.cindyshopechest.org Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-anne-dale
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
Download Now