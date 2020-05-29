Sherrill- Mary A. Baker, age 88, of E. Hamilton Ave. passed away Monday evening May 25, 2020 in the Oneida Healthcare Center following a brief illness. She was born on January 5, 1932 in Vernon, New York a daughter of the late C. Frederick and Mattie (Affolter) Wilson and was a graduate of Stockbridge Valley Central School. On July 5, 1952 Mary was united in marriage with William Baker in St. Catherine’s Catholic Church of Vernon and shared that vow of over forty-two years together until his death in 1994. She was very family oriented and family was everything to Mary. She was a member of the Munnsville American Legion Auxiliary where she enjoyed playing pitch with her friends and was a member of the Oriskany Falls Senior Citizens. Surviving are her five children and their spouses, Christopher and Joan Baker of Munnsville, Carol and Patrick Ano of Vernon Center, Corey and Kelly Baker of Deansboro, David and Karen Baker of Munnsville, Brett and Jennifer Baker of Durhamville, fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one sister Edith Endemann of Sherrill, special friend and sister-in-law, Edith (Richard) Wilson, two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul and Audrey Baker and John and Diane Baker and many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by five brothers, Donald, Charles, Richard, Arthur and Frank Wilson and sister Pearl. Due to the COVID epidemic there will be no services at this time. Private burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-a-baker
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 29 to May 31, 2020.