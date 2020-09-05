Mary Caslin

WAMPSVILLE . . .Mary R. Caslin, 82, of 201 Daniels Drive, Wampsville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her home.She was born on June 8, 1938, in Croydon, Surrey, England, the daughter of the late Montague John Ramsden and Edith (Carter) Ramsden.Mary spent her early years in England, graduating from the Nonsuch High School for Girls in Sutton, Surrey, England and attended Clark’s College there. She later lived in Fairview and Lake City, PA, and Havre De Grace, MD.She worked as a Legal Secretary at the Legal Aide Bureau of the State Attorney’s Office in Belair, MD, retiring after many years there.Mary loved reading historical novels, chatting with her friend online, gardening, anything lavender, and antiques, especially tea pots.She first married Peter Pangratz, and later married Joseph Wright, and then married John Caslin. After her husband, John Caslin passed away, she moved to Oneida, eventually finishing her retirement in Wampsville with her life partner, Harry “Bill” Brummell, who predeceased her.Surviving are: two sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony and Wendy Pangratz of Pylesville, MD, and James and Lora Pangratz of Aberdeen, MD; one daughter, Victoria Crissman; six grandchildren, Anthony Pangratz, Victoria and John Neri, Stephanie Gray, Kelleigh Pangratz and partner Trevor Winter, Andrew “AJ” Pangratz, and Grace Pangratz; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary was predeceased by one brother, John Ramsden.At Mary’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Interment will be in Angel Hill Cemetery, Havre De Grace, MD. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota.In her memory, contributions may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601, or at mda.org
