Mary D. Wilson, 75, of Utica, formerly of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.Private graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Rome, at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Contributions to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middlesettlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida.



