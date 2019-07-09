|
Mary E. Bogan, 79 of Emporia, Kansas, died June 6, 2019 at her home.Mary had many interests, but she dedicated her life to commitments she was passionate about. Foremost was her faith, and living a life that was directed by Jesus Christ’s teachings. She also dedicated her life to loving and caring for her mother, Cecilia. She dedicated herself to the ESU library, in particular the William Allen White Award program. She loved her far flung family, friends, and colleagues, and remembered special occasions, usually through masses said for a loved one, or well-known box of candy. She had an adventurous side, and you never knew when she might appear. Mary’s love of books and reading touched many lives, especially children’s. She is missed and loved by so many!Mary was born April 6, 1940 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania the daughter of Dr. James J., DVM and Cecilia H. (Hurley) Bogan. She received her Bachelor’s degree from the College of Mount St. Vincent in Riverdale, New York in 1962, a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1962, and a Master of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin in 1975. Mary worked in the Reference library at Emporia State University since 2001, special collections library from 1976 -2001, Reference library at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1974, graduate assistant in 1973, Children’s library San Diego Public Library from 1963 – 1973. Library Cabrillo National Monument from 1969 – 1970, and 1973, Saratoga Springs Public Library, Saratoga Springs, New York from 1955 – 1962, Executive secretary William Allen White Children’s Book Award Program at Emporia State University from 1976 – 2003 and University archivist at Emporia State University from 1984 – 1996. She was a devote Catholic and a member of the Didde Catholic Campus Center in Emporia. Mary served on the Advisory Committee Kansas Center for the Book, Advisory Council Kansas Library, Network Board Preservation Committee, Consultant William Allen White Oral History Project, National Planning for Special Collections Committee, Genealogy Committee, Society of American Archivists, and the American Library Association. She enjoyed swimming, travel, reading, sailing and skiing.Mary is survived by her nieces, JoAnn Bagwell, Tina Marie Shreffler and Mary “Betsy” Dixon; nephews, Bob Bogan and William Bogan; and cousins, Patty St. Mary, Mary Linda Huntone, Stephen Hurley and James Hurley. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James J. Bogan; and sisters, Ann Bogan Shreffler and Mary Joan Bogan.Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Didde Catholic Campus Center in Emporia. Graveside services will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Oneida, New York on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 AM.The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Didde Catholic Campus Center or the William Allen White Children’s Book Award and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State Street, Emporia, KS 66801.Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida, New York.To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-e-bogan
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 11, 2019