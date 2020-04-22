Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Briggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Briggs Obituary
Mary E. Briggs, age 85, of North Port, FL, passed away on April 19, 2020. Mary was born on June 9, 1934 to Joseph and Pauline Dietsche O’Brien. She spent most of her life in Verona, NY. She worked as a teacher’s aid in the BOCES program in New York before moving to Florida in 1992.She was a co-founding member and past president of the North Port Republican Club. She volunteered at the North Port Library, City Hall, and the Chamber of Commerce, earning the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2003. She also worked the Election polls for many years.She was predeceased by her husband Don in 2015 and her son Michael in 2010. She is survived by her children Tim (Mary) of Estero, FL, Pam (Jon) Curro of Fayetteville, PA, Joe (Dawn) of North Port, FL and Chuck (Veronica) of Wellington, FL; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.Services will be held privately. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-e-briggs
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -