|
|
Mary E. Briggs, age 85, of North Port, FL, passed away on April 19, 2020. Mary was born on June 9, 1934 to Joseph and Pauline Dietsche O’Brien. She spent most of her life in Verona, NY. She worked as a teacher’s aid in the BOCES program in New York before moving to Florida in 1992.She was a co-founding member and past president of the North Port Republican Club. She volunteered at the North Port Library, City Hall, and the Chamber of Commerce, earning the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2003. She also worked the Election polls for many years.She was predeceased by her husband Don in 2015 and her son Michael in 2010. She is survived by her children Tim (Mary) of Estero, FL, Pam (Jon) Curro of Fayetteville, PA, Joe (Dawn) of North Port, FL and Chuck (Veronica) of Wellington, FL; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.Services will be held privately. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-e-briggs
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020