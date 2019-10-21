|
|
Mary E. Heaverin, 72, of Camden, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born in Oneida on June 5, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Alma (Plumley) Sanborn. She was a 1965 graduate of Camden High School and on October 15, 1966, she was united in marriage to Charles Heaverin.Mary worked at Camden Elementary School for over 22 years. She was a member of Redfield Grace Fellowship Church and she was an avid crafter. She was quite the artist and loved decorating her home. She cherished and adored her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.Surviving besides her loving husband of 53 years, Chuck, is a daughter and son-in-law, Jill Anne and Bruce Brown of Camden; a son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Barbara Heaverin of Camden; a sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Donald Chase of Camden; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Nancy Sanborn of Camden and Mark and Karen Sanborn of Camden; five beloved grandchildren and their spouses, Dan and Brittany Brown, Kristin and Eric Drought, Justin and Jessica Heaverin, Joseph Heaverin and Hannah Heaverin; her great-granddaughter, Ryan Brown; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc. 9464 State Rt. 13, Camden. Interment will take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to the Camden Volunteer Ambulance Service or Redfield Grace Fellowship Church.You may light a candle, send a message of sympathy and read the obituary at www.nunnandharper.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-e-heaverin
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019