Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Clinch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen (Deal) Clinch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen (Deal) Clinch Obituary
Vernon Center - On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Mary Ellen (Deal) Clinch went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 99 years of age and lived at 3689 Route 26 in Vernon Center. There will be no calling hours per the family’s request but family and friends are welcome to join us in celebrating her life at a memorial service which will be at Vernon Center United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial took place in Vernon Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the Vernon Center United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. MALECKI FUNERAL HOME VERNON, NY
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.