Vernon Center - On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Mary Ellen (Deal) Clinch went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 99 years of age and lived at 3689 Route 26 in Vernon Center. There will be no calling hours per the family’s request but family and friends are welcome to join us in celebrating her life at a memorial service which will be at Vernon Center United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial took place in Vernon Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the Vernon Center United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. MALECKI FUNERAL HOME VERNON, NY
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019