Mary Ellen Heffron
CAZENOVIA . . . Mary Ellen Heffron, 78, of 5478 Oxbow Road, Cazenovia, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home, following a brief illness.She was born on May 20, 1942, in Oneida, the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Eckhard) Greene.Mary Ellen lived in Chittenango most of her life, attended the Chittenango schools. She has lived in the Cazenovia area for the past 16 years.She worked for Manth Brownell in Kirkville for more than 25 years, retiring in 1996.Mary Ellen enjoyed gardening, flowers, camping, being outdoors, her “Coffee Club” with a group of ladies, and her dog “Tootsie”.She married Gary L. Heffron, Sr. on June 29, 1963, in Bridgeport. Gary passed away on January 10, 2017.Surviving are: two sons and a daughter-in-law, Gary L. Heffron, Jr. and his companion, Chrissy, of Syracuse, and Terry A. and Barbara Heffron of Cazenovia; one daughter, Pamela A. Heffron of Cazenovia; one granddaughter, Savannah R. Heffron of Ausable; two brothers, Bud and Joan Greene of Canastota, and Skip and Kathy Greene of Rochester; two sisters, Judy and Cindy Thayer of Canastota, and Carol and Don Kitchen. Mary Ellen was predeceased by a son, Larry W. Heffron; a grandson, Gregory V. Heffron; a brother, Robert Greene; and a sister, Mina DeVaul.Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. The Rev. William M. Wilcox, Pastor of the Fyler Community Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Chittenango. In her memory, contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-ellen-heffron

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
