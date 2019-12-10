|
|
Mary J. Doty, age 81, of Rome, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019, at the Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility. Mary was born in Rome on May 3, 1938 to the late Floyd and Henrietta Kielbasa Rocker, and graduated from Oriskany Central School. On July 28, 1956, she was united in marriage to Ronald E. Doty, Sr.; a blessed union of 42 years until his passing on August 15, 1998. Mary worked as an overnight cashier at Price Chopper in Oneida, retiring after many years of service. Mary loved going to the casino, being around her family, and playing bingo at the Extended Care Facility. Mary is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (William Spencer, Jr.) Crandall of Rome, and Rebecca (Matthew) Nasci of Verona; her sons, Ronald Jr. (Kimberly) Doty of Taberg, and Jeffrey (Ruth) Doty of Sherrill; eight grandchildren, Ronald III, Steven (Gabby), Jesse, Meaghan, Michael, Matthew (Liz Bean), Jacob (Chrissy), and Andrew; five great grandchildren, Mackenna, Carson, Landon, Hunter, and Kennadie; two sisters, Kathleen Sancomb, and Marge Maurer; one brother, Donald (Karyn) Rocker; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Betty Clancy; and brother, Floyd Rocker, Jr. The family would like to send a special thank you to the 4th Floor Staff at the Oneida Extended Care Facility for their care and compassion shown to Mary during her stay. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rathbunville Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted to the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street. Please offer online condolences at: www.BarryFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-j-doty
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019