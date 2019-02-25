Home

Mary J. Wright Obituary
Vernon-Mary J. Wright, age 76, of Vernon passed away peacefully Friday afternoon February 22, 2019 in the Abraham House with her family at her side.She was born on September 14, 1942 in Oneida, New York a daughter of the late Leroy E. and Evelyn M. (Greelisk) Allen and was a graduate of Oneida High School.Mary retired in 1995 from Griffiis Air Force Base with thirty years of service.She was a member of Holy Family Church of Vernon.Surviving are two sons, Ken (Jodi) Cooper of Vernon, Joe (Cheryl) Wright of NC, four beloved grandchildren, Ken and Amanda Cooper; and Sarah and Emma Wright; one brother Robert Allen of Brayton, FL and one sister Patricia Glynn of Vernon as well as several nieces and nephews.In keeping with Mary’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home of Vernon. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. MALECKI FUNERAL HOME VERNON http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-j-wright
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
