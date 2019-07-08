|
ONEIDA- Mary L. Clark, 87, Nelson Avenue, died Sunday evening, July 7, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.Born in North Chittenango, on December 14, 1921, she was the daughter of Stephen and Bertha E. Truax Larmer. A lifelong resident of the area, Mary was educated in North Chittenango, Peterboro and Morrisville Schools. She married Clinton W. Piersall in Oneida on 1943. Mr. Piersall died on October 27, 1948. She later married William E. Clark Jr. on July 3, 1949 in Syracuse. Mr. Clark died May 3, 1981.Although she was primarily a homemaker to her family, Mary had been employed with the old homestead in Madison, Oneida Limited Silversmiths and Stanton Paper Box Company. She was employed for seventeen years with the Keswick Bible Conference in St. Petersburg, Florida and provided elder care to several people over the years.She was a long time member of the Kenwood Christian Missionary Alliance Church which later became Plymouth Alliance Church, was active with the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, led the Youth Temperance Conference and was active with girl scouts.Surviving are three daughters, Joann and Myron “Mike” Tongue of Brewerton, Cynthia Newman of Liverpool and Suzanne Clark of Oneida; one son, Larry and Janice Piersall of Oneida, twelve grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A special granddaughter, Katrina Staring was instrumental in providing her care for several years. She was predeceased by two sons-in-law, Aaron Newman and Frank Relyea Jr., one sister, Ada Mae Rouse, five brothers, Charles, Chauncey, George, Robert and Carlton Larmer.Funeral services will be held 10 AM, Saturday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc, 260 Main Street, Oneida, with Pastor Kurt Johnson officiating. Interment will be made in Valley View Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 3-7 PM, Friday. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Plymouth Alliance Church, 169 Kinsley Street, Sherrill, NY 13461. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-l-clark
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 9, 2019