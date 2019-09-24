Home

Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home
322 Washington Ave
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2650
Mary "Janet" LaPlante

Mary "Janet" LaPlante Obituary
Mary “Janet” LaPlante, 81, of Oneida passed away on Monday at the Katherine Lutheran Home in Clinton. Born on December 5, 1937 to John and Minnie (Lumbrazo) Magliocca. Mary was a member of the Ladies of the Elks and worked for Oneida Limited Factory Store. Mary is survived by her daughter, Renee LaPlante; two sons, Thomas and Paul LaPlante; longtime companion, Robert Staudt; sister-in-laws, Mary and Susanne Savard and Janet Parent; close family friends, Philip and Jeanette Lombardi and Becky and Terry Karst; and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend the Celebration of Mary’s Life at 1 p.m. on September 29, 2019 at the Oneida Elks Lodge 767, 191 Main Street, Oneida, New York 13421. A private burial for the family will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Oneida. Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home has care or arrangements.Condolences can be offered at www.coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-janet-laplante
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
