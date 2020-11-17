1/1
Mary Lou Fromey
ONEIDA- Mary Lou Fromey, 80, passed away on Saturday at Oneida Healthcare Center. Mary Lou was born on June 18, 1940; the daughter of the late Donald and Catherine Stabb. Mary Lou worked many years at the Syracuse Developmental Center. Mary Lou enjoyed gardening, her pets, canning vegetables, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Oneida Lake Association, where she resided and spent most of her time. In her early years she enjoyed visiting Flo’s Diner. Mary Lou is survived by her daughters, Peggy Nolan, Michaela Havens, Denise Fehrman; six grandchildren: Josh, Tonya, Chad, Noah, Dale, and Kristina; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Cull. She was predeceased by her brothers, Daniel and David Stabb. Per Mary Lou’s request, there will be no services. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.newcomsyracuse.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-lou-fromey

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
