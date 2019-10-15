|
On Saturday October 12, 2019, Mary Lou Manwarren, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 65.Mary Lou was born November 8, 1953 in Norwich, NY to Lawrence & Luella (Stickles) Enslow. She grew up in Georgetown, NY and graduated from Otselic Valley Central Schools.On February 14, 1977, she married David Manwarren. They dedicated their lives to raising their sons and daughter and operating Manwarren Farms for over 40 years, proudly earning the Dairy of Distinction award in 2006. Mary Lou was an intensely hardworking woman. She showed extraordinary compassion for her animals and took great pride in her life’s work.Her family was most important to her and she was especially devoted to her grandchildren. Mary Lou loved fiercely; genuinely welcoming friends and neighbors as part of her family. She was known for her kindness and caring nature, putting her heart into everything she did. Mary Lou was generous with her time, always there to lend a helping hand. Her love language was cooking. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, swimming with her grandchildren and ending her day up at the cabin overlooking the farm.Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Lawrence Enslow Jr.She is survived by her husband David Manwarren, her four children; James Manwarren, Lee Manwarren, Matthew (Jennie) Manwarren, Jennifer (Ted) Brooks, 3 grandchildren; Ava, Lily and Sydney, sisters; Nancy Whitmarsh, Patricia Enslow, Leslie Enslow and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at 455 Brooks Road, Morrisville, NY.Donations in Mary Lou’s memory may be made to the Wanders Rest Humane Society or the Golisano Children’s Hospital.Arrangements are with the Dakin Funeral Home LP, New Berlin, NY.Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dakinfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-lou-manwarren
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019