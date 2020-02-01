Home

Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
315-363-4110
Sherill: Mary Louise Drake, age 73, of Sherrill passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital after a courageous battle, with her loving family by her side.Mary was born on March 26, 1946 in Oneida, NY to the late William and Evelyn (Glynn) Vaughn. She was a 1964 graduate of Oneida High School.On March 8, 1969 Mary and Robert G. Drake were united in marriage and have shared a loving marriage for over 50 years.Prior to her retirement, Mary was employed with the Oneida Ltd Silversmiths with over 42 years of service.Mary was a member of St. Helena’s Church in Sherrill. She loved camping with her family and friends, and yearly trips to Orange Lake in Kissimmee, Florida. In her spare time, Mary also enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her great granddaughter.Surviving are her husband, Robert G. Drake of Sherrill, one daughter and son-in-law, Anita and William Douglass of Sherrill, two sons and two daughters-in-law Robert J. and Kristen Drake of Sherrill, and Ronald J. and Catherine Drake of Chittenango. She also had five beloved grandchildren Brittany Drake (Chuckie Shlotzhauer), Austin Drake, Alexandra Drake, Kate Drake, Savannah Drake, and one beloved great granddaughter Everly Shlotzhauer. Also surviving are one brother, Daniel (Doris) Vaughn, one sister, Deborah Watts, of South Carolina, two sisters-in-law, Joan Vaughn and Linda Drake and two brothers-in-law, Mike Munroe and Fred Randall as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary was pre-deceased by her brother, William Vaughn, and two sisters Margaret “Peggy” Munroe, and Theresa Rogers.Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY. A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at St. Helena’s Church, 210 Primo Ave., Sherrill, NY on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in St. Helena’s Cemetery, Oneida, NY. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to the Sherrill PBA (Sherrill Shop with a Cop) 373 Sherrill Rd, Sherrill, NY, Jessica’s Heroes at Oneida Healthcare Foundation, 321Genesee Street, Oneida, NY, 13421 or Sherrill Kenwood Volunteer Fire Depart. 373 Sherrill Rd., NY, 13461. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-louise-drake
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
