Mary M. Compoli ,99, of 105 Wilson Ave. where she resided for 75 years, died Friday April 26,2019 at her residence with her family by her side.She was born in Canastota, NY the eldest child of the late Henry and Carmella Mitchell Balducci, and was educated in local schools. She was married to Carmen Compoli on Nov 24 1939 in Canastota, NY, he passed away in Nov. 1995. Mrs. Compoli worked at the Saverin Restaurant which was located on NYS thruway in Chittenango. Later she worked as a school crossing guard for the Canastota School Systems and was lastly employed with Jefferson Travis Furniture store, Canastota, NY.Mary lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to her four children and a caring loving sister to three brothers and a amazing wife to her late husband Carmen and was a friend to many.She is survived by her daughter: Rosalie Becraft and her husband John. Two sons Carmen Compoli, Jr. and Jimmy Compoli and his wife Roxanne. Her beloved grandchildren Debbie, Vicki, Linda, Carmen III, Eric, Nicholas; 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her daughter Nancy Bertolero who died in 1962, and three brothers; Ralph Louis and Joseph Balducci.Mary’s celebration of life will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agatha’s Church, Canastota, NY where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by the Rev Stephen Wirkes, Pastor. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the mass from 9:30-10;30 at the church.Family will greet friends and relatives after the mass at the church bereavement center for fellowship and friendship.In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the office for the Ageing or Hospice Palliative Care. Fiore Funeral Home 317 South Peterboro St. Canastota, NY 13032 315 697-2296 http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-m-compoli
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019