Sherrill: Mary M. Hennessy, a lifelong resident of the area passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, January 5, 2020 in the Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare Center.She was born on May 22, 1932 in Oneida, New York a daughter of the late Joseph and Ardella (Schaller) Hennessy and was a graduate of Sherrill and V.V.S. Central Schools.After graduation Mary went to work for the Oneida Limited Silversmiths where she was the timekeeper before retiring in 1995 with forty-three years of service.Mary was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church of Verona and the Oneida Limited Retirement Club. She was the family caretaker and cared for her father and aunt for over twenty years and enjoyed helping her family whenever she was needed. She also enjoyed traveling especially her trips to Canada and to South Dakota to visit her brother Fr. John Hennessy SJ and anywhere to get out of town.Surviving are her two sisters, Ann (Richard) Hurteau of N. Bangor, NY and Esther (Donald) Fuess of Waterville, two brothers Fr. John J. Hennessy SJ of Wauwatosa, Wis. and Paul (Joan) Hennessy of Galloway, Ohio, fifteen nephews, fourteen nieces and many great-nephews and great-nieces.Mary was predeceased by three brothers; Phillip, David and James Hennessy.In keeping with Mary's wishes calling hours will be private. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 5652 E. Main Street, Verona, NY with Rev. Edmund Castronovo officiating. Spring burial will be in St. Helena's Cemetery, Oneida, NY on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In memory of Mary donations may be sent to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2507 James St. #106, Syracuse, NY, 13211.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020