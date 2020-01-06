Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malecki Funeral Home - VERNON
23 FRONT ST
Vernon, NY 13476
(315) 829-2626
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
5652 E. Main Street
Verona, NY
View Map
Burial
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Helena’s Cemetery
Oneida, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hennessy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Hennessy


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Hennessy Obituary
Sherrill: Mary M. Hennessy, a lifelong resident of the area passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, January 5, 2020 in the Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare Center.She was born on May 22, 1932 in Oneida, New York a daughter of the late Joseph and Ardella (Schaller) Hennessy and was a graduate of Sherrill and V.V.S. Central Schools.After graduation Mary went to work for the Oneida Limited Silversmiths where she was the timekeeper before retiring in 1995 with forty-three years of service.Mary was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church of Verona and the Oneida Limited Retirement Club. She was the family caretaker and cared for her father and aunt for over twenty years and enjoyed helping her family whenever she was needed. She also enjoyed traveling especially her trips to Canada and to South Dakota to visit her brother Fr. John Hennessy SJ and anywhere to get out of town.Surviving are her two sisters, Ann (Richard) Hurteau of N. Bangor, NY and Esther (Donald) Fuess of Waterville, two brothers Fr. John J. Hennessy SJ of Wauwatosa, Wis. and Paul (Joan) Hennessy of Galloway, Ohio, fifteen nephews, fourteen nieces and many great-nephews and great-nieces.Mary was predeceased by three brothers; Phillip, David and James Hennessy.In keeping with Mary’s wishes calling hours will be private. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 5652 E. Main Street, Verona, NY with Rev. Edmund Castronovo officiating. Spring burial will be in St. Helena’s Cemetery, Oneida, NY on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In memory of Mary donations may be sent to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2507 James St. #106, Syracuse, NY, 13211. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-m-hennessy
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -