Fairport, New York: September 3, 1932- June 10, 2020. Mary was predeceased by parents Winifred and Harry Schmitt, one sister (Charlotte Tucker), two brothers (Harry and David Schmitt). Survived by sisters Jean Markussen of Cleveland, Georgia, Carole (William) Parsons of Penfield, New York, and many nieces and nephews. Mary, a graduate of Oneida High School and CCVI moved to Albany and retired from Farm Family Insurance Company as their corporate secretary. A private graveside service will be held at White Haven Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, Fairport, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-m-schmitt

June 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss MICHELE, you can contact me please love and miss you
Ann Quiel
